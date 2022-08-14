Tuesday’s election is really not about either candidate, or Trump loyalties, or making America great. It is about: what is Wyoming.
Is Wyoming a state that will continue to hold its head high, or a cowardly stooge of a state whose residents gave up their independence to blindly follow directions from someone on the other side of the country?
Does Wyoming still have any pride in who it is or what it represents, hard working individuals who because of all their hardships take care and look after their neighbors? Or do all other people no longer matter unless they show the same amount of adoration to a man as you do?
Does Wyoming, the state that said, women have been voting here for years, if you don’t let them vote, we won’t join your nation, still try to do what’s best for Wyoming? Or do they throw that away to follow the orders from some other person who can’t even find it on an unlisted map?
When you vote you might be thinking that “I’m really going to show my anger by cutting off my nose”, you might think your self-mutilation is making a statement about your anger. But everyone else is just going to see you as an ugly person without a nose. When you cut off a good person who is looked up to and do it based on the volume of lies being thrown, that reputation sticks with you forever. Ask Pontius Pilate. It's what he did.