FOR SHAME
As an unaffiliated voter from NC, I was extremely disappointed in the election loss by Liz Cheney!
To the Republicans who voted against her, you are now considered racists, liars, womanizers, white supremists just like the former president was and still is.
He cares for nothing but himself and now you are in that same category.
Liz Cheney is for truth, our country, democracy, and what is best for us all.
She is the true patriot!!!
I wish Wyoming well but you have cast your lot with the devil!