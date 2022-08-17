Liz Chaney's Republican primary defeat is her Red Badge of Courage, more patriotic and fitting than anything Stephen Crane imagined in his Civil War novel.
As a lifelong Democrat, I despised her father, Vice President Dick Chaney, as a man I consider a war criminal who okayed torture.
I would never vote for Liz because of her Republican views, but what she has done is simply heroic.
Trump cheapened the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor, by awarding it to men like Rush Limbaugh.
Biden needs now award it to Liz Chaney before the 2024 election, which the GOP may win, so Chaney's willingness to surrender her political seat for democracy is always recognized in history.
MAGA supporters say she is guilty of treason not supporting Trump, but she is the US equivalent of France's Mata Hari, convicted by Republicans of being a GOP traitor for not defending Trump. a proven liar, criminal and sex pervert trying to overthrow America and stealing classified, top secret documents desired by America's foreign enemies.
Mata Hari refused a blindfold and courageously faced her firing squad, and Liz did the same thing facing Wyoming's firing squad, You don't take the 5th 440 times like Trump did in a deposition, like mobsters do, and claim innocence.
Trump himself attacked users of the 5th in he past.
Wyoming is known as the wildlife home of hundreds of critters lacking human intelligence. It is also the home of MAGA, a zoo.