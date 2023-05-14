As the Cheyenne Post documented earlier this week, military veterans who already have given so much to this country face the added health challenge of a higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease due to their exposure, even in training, to shockwaves through weapon fire, hand grenades and other explosives that can cause traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).
Age is the primary risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s or any form of incurable dementia. More than 1 in 9 people (11.3%) age 65 and older are already living with Alzheimer’s, but studies show that TBIs escalate that risk, causing the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain decades earlier than expected. And for veterans who are women or people of color, the odds are even worse. Women account for two-thirds of all cases of Alzheimer’s, while Black Americans are twice as likely as Whites to develop dementia and Hispanics are 50% more likely.
As a veteran myself and former Veteran Service Officer, I feel an urgent need to help our veterans and their families access the resources available to help them – all at no charge – through the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming.
Information on Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, educational programs on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and how to cope with the changes that come with the disease, legal and financial planning, support groups and more are available at www.alz.org. And trained professional staff are available 24/7 on the Association’s free Helpline at 800-272-3900.