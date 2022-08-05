Dear Editor,
As your primary election approaches, I hope the Republican citizens of Wyoming have the vision and insight to vote for Representative Cheney.
She is one of the few Republicans in the House of Representatives with a moral code of ethics, a backbone, a thinker not swayed by the masses who believe the falsehoods presented by trump and his ilk.
During the January 6th Hearings, she has presented herself with intelligence, grace, and decorum.
She sees through the lies of trump and his cronies.
She understands the 60+ lawsuits trump's dangerous lawyers proposed about election fraud and all have been declared false and many by trump appointed judges.
Representative Cheney is an intelligent patriot without fear.
I am not that fond of Cheney politically as I usually vote for Democrats, but I have gained great respect for her as I have watched her during these hearings.
As Republicans, you would be foolish not to vote her back in.
She's a patriotic, intelligent fighter who works for the people of Wyoming.
With respect for Democracy: of, by, and for the people,
Ann Giantvalley
Sandpoint, ID