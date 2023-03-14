Keep the Cheyenne Shelter Contract
Last night I attended a Cheyenne council meeting to advocate for renegotiating the contract for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, a socially conscience shelter that accepts all animals, offers low cost vaccines and a host of programs designed to keep shelter animals in good health until they are adopted no matter how long it takes.
Unfortunately what we heard from the council was basically "don't be surprised when you don't get what you want" (contract renegotiation.)
It seems that the city council has already been working on a new lease on another property without public notice or opportunities for the public to weigh in as it was only published on Thursday.
Worse, the city council does not plan to take care of the animals themselves, instead housing them for the mimnimal amount of time necessary in a government impound center before trying to transfer them to other already over crowded shelters .
Proactive adoption, medical and foster programs that save infant and injured animals will likely not exist.
If you appreciate the Cheyenne Animal shelter, have adopted a loved family member from them or just support caring for animals to the best of our abilities, please reach out to your city council and let them know what kind of shelter you want to see here in Cheyenne a goverment impound or a socially conscious shelter.