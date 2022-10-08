Dear Editor,
In America we have two political parties: the Fraid-i-pubs and the Fraid-i-dems.
The Fraid-i-pubs are afraid the Fraid-i-dems will take away all their wealth, so they fight every measure to raise taxes even a little on the rich and corporations.
The Fraid-i-dems are afraid the Fraid-i-pubs will take away all their support systems, so they fight every measure to tweak public policy even a little.
How did everyone get so fearful these days? It’s because our politicians act like Paul Revere on his midnight ride from house-to-house screaming “The British are coming; The British are coming!”
Pub and Dem leaders love making their bases afraid of everything the other party is doing. This makes them seem so indispensable they must be re-elected.
What we need are some real Republicans and real Democrats who don’t care if they are re-elected or not.
Lifetime careers in power are the real problem in American politics today.