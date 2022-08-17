Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis.
Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel to Wyoming in my lifetime.
Why? In my view, on Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming voters, by a landslide, turned their backs on the very core of the American democratic experiment after 246 years.
What I heard was a death knell clanging for all that our founders had hoped would last many more centuries than it appears it may.
For me, it brings tears to my eyes, fearing that I will never again see the America that I believed in as the descendent of ancestors who arrived here in 1638.
The election in Wyoming was the greatest political disappointment of my life.
I am sorry that I will never again see the beauty of Wyoming, but I cannot bear to ever visit the state again now that it has, in my view, abandoned America.