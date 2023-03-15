Like Camping? Enjoy Outdoor Activities? Want to Learn Valuable Leadership Skills all while Having Fun? How about gaining life skills that can save lives? Maybe you should look into joining the Scouts!
Cheyenne area youth from 10 to 17 are invited to explore scouting with two of Cheyenne’s foremost troops. Scouting BSA (the Boy Scouts) is now open to both boys and girls. Both troops offer monthly camping opportunities, community service opportunities, the world famous merit badge programs and the possibility of progressing through ranks to the coveted Eagle Scout rank. Scouting isn’t for everyone but maybe it might be for you. Come on out at see what it is all about.
For Boys- Troop 101 meets each Wednesday from 7 PM until 9 PM. Meetings are held at the Scout Lodge in Cheyenne’s Lions Park, 4427 Lions Park Drive. For additional information please call Scoutmaster Phil Flores at 307-287-5757.
For Girls- Troop 1869 gathers Thursday evenings from 6:30 PM until 8 PM. Troop 1869 also meets at the Scout Lodge, 4427 Lions Park Drive. Scoutmaster Linda Davies is happy to talk about the troop and may be reached at 703-371-7590.