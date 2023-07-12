The 4th of July is truly a time of recognition for the well-earned pillars of freedom as expressed and implied in our Constitution: Life, Liberty, Property, and the Rule of Law. It is unfortunate however, that the topic of conversation amongst a majority of residents were less reflective of the historical rights granted by our Founder’s sacrifices, but instead, were directed at the frustrations of their continued erosion. The forefront of those concerns were the issue of property tax policies that are overly burdensome on Wyoming’s residents, and the wholly inadequate excuses for those policies by the legislative body.
As property values have inflated, the working-class and retirees are penalized beyond their means by a tax policy that is evidently flawed against its residents. Sadly, the angst of property owners are dismissed by surprised legislators who appear unwilling or unqualified to properly address the injustice, whilst salivating at the revenue windfall their policies created.
American sovereignty was expressed in the Preamble to the United States Constitution by three words, “We The People,…”. On the other hand, tyranny illegitimately usurps that sovereignty, much like the current property tax policies “We The People” oppose. Sadly (or not), history repeats.
MDCarey
Star Valley, Wyoming