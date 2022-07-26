I am a resident of western New York, a life long Republican, and an admirer of the people and beauty of Wyoming.
Visited there some time back and my impression was and remains the you folks are a thoughtful, down to earth, not easily fooled, bunch.
My high regard of all of you gives me some pause as to commenting on the politics of your state.
However, I am inclined to believe that your fair-minded nature minimizes the risk of offending you.
As I watch the current politics of Wyoming my thoughts keep trending back to the Watergate hearings.
Two, life long, Republicans, Fred Thompson and Howard Baker, from a conservative state played a vital role in those hearings and asked fair and objective questions.
I believe it was Baker who convinced Nixon that he must resign.
Both men put country before party and both, at the time, were held in high regard.
They now are considered heroes by many.
When the fog is waved away, I believe that your congresswoman, Liz Cheney is a hero as well.
She is putting her country ahead of her ambitions.
In the political world that is heroism of the highest order. I would be most proud to have her as my representative and hope you all give my thoughts a fair read.