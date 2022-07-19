Dear People of Wyoming,
Although I’m an Iowan by birth and a Seattleite for many years, my family began visiting Wyoming when I was a kid. We visited every year for the next two decades. When it came time for college, I went to the University of Wyoming. I married a Wyoming boy. I know more people around Wyoming than I do in Iowa. In short, I’m a huge fan of Wyoming.
I have been watching US Representative Liz Cheney with total respect and awe. She’s a woman of such strong principles that she will buck the “party line” in order to do what she thinks is right. At a time when so many Republicans are turning their back on the truth about Donald Trump – that he, indeed, did lose the 2020 election and attempted to overturn those results – she’s facing that fact head on.
Some people have compared the “January 6th” hearings to the Watergate hearings of 1973. Nearly 50 years later, many of us can still recall the sobering testimony of John Dean and others. It seems quite likely that – 50 years from now – people will recall the brave testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson and others … AND the courage of Liz Cheney for standing up for what’s right.
Wyoming, you should be proud of Liz Cheney. And you should vote for her again.
Sincerely,
Ellen Blackstone