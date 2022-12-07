Hi!
My name is Morgan Jesse and I am a recent transfer to the University of Wyoming up here in Laramie.
Friday, anti-lgbt signs were allowed to be shown in the student union, serving to ‘out’ a transgender student by revealing their birth gender WITH THEIR NAME ON THE SIGN.
According to students and faculty, this harassment and discrimination from church elders has been occurring for a long time.
In fact, the perpetrator Friday (Todd Schmidt), has been harassing on students since the early 2000’s. This story seems to be more than what meets the eye.
I understand that Wyoming is a deeply Red state, but I believe that this story deserves attention none-the-less.
The lack of action from the university, churches, and community highlights the insignificance of Title IX where it is not utilized enough.
I believe that the actions of all groups responsible, ranging from Mr. Schmidt to the University itself, need to be acknowledged more widespread than just the city of Laramie.
While I would not be the best resource for this story, I would love to point you in the direction of people who would be.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
A Concerned UW Student