Dear Editor,
I have lived and worked in Wyoming for most of the last 42 years. I am a registered republican and I support Liz Cheney for congress. I will be voting for her in this year’s Republican Primary in August, and I encourage everyone to do the same.
As our representative she has demonstrated time and again that she puts The Constitution and The Country ahead of anything else. Specifically, ahead of party, ahead of personal gain, and ahead of political gain. There are not many elected officials who could say as much.
She has proven she will not kowtow or bend before immense political pressure to support lies and attacks on the very fabric of this country’s constitution.
We need this type of strong, honorable, and honest person to represent Wyoming in the lone seat in The US House of Representatives.
What we do not need is someone who will go along with anything that would weaken our democracy. Or would support the illegal overthrow of our elected government as some running against her do.
I encourage all Republican Wyomingites, as well as the state’s Independents and Democrats, to show this country that the people of Wyoming stand for the Constitution and the Country ahead of all else. And to Vote to keep Liz Cheney for anther term, in this August Republican Primary.
Thank You
Ed Krajsky
Jackson