Primary season is upon us and the eyes of the nation are on Wyoming. People across the country are watching Wyoming as a beacon, hoping for vindication. Forget that idea, this is WYOMING. We are not New York, California or Colorado. People want to see whether we will reject Cheney or Trump. Trump is NOT on the ballot. Let other states and politicians watch as Wyoming takes ownership of OUR representation, but let them do only that, watch.
As a preamble I pose a simple indicator of Cheney and Hageman’s values. While Harriet supported Ted Cruz in the 2016 primary, Liz was supporting Jeb Bush. Cruz, at that time, was the undisputed Conservative candidate, and the Republican establishment was aimed at taking Cruz down, just as they have with Trump.
I will remind you of a moment forgotten in which Cheney lost my support. Recall the Russian bounty scandal. Prior to the 2020 election, it was “reported” that Russians were placing bounties for killing of US troops. Seeing this, I was reluctant to believe anything from the mainstream media. Prior to any preliminary confirmation, I believe within 24 hours, Cheney was on air lambasting Trump. You see Cheney was committed to removing Donald Trump from power before January 6th ever happened. She knows the media lacks integrity yet saw it as an opportunity to discredit Trump prior to the election. Then, as a hoax, it all disappeared as if it never happened. I never forgot and neither should you. As Trump said in a speech “They are not after me, they are after you, I am just in the way.” With the passage of the new IRS budget and the raid on Mar-a-Lago, that statement is chillingly apropos. Cheney is and always has been with “They” of the Washington establishment.
In a world where Cheney was not at odds with Trump, Harriet Hageman remains a superior representative for Wyoming on a scale that cannot be quantified. I was a ball player, so here is an analogy. Retaining Liz Cheney with Harriet Hageman on the ballot is akin to keeping a decent quarterback with a fair record when you have the chance to acquire Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or perhaps Josh Allen. Harriet has spent a career fighting for Wyoming, of which she has been massively successful to the benefit of the State. Harriet was targeted for intimidation through insults by environmental activist groups. Said activists chronically sue federal agencies with taxpayer money, allowing them to effectively write policy which has crippled our energy and agriculture industries. If the Left insults you, you have hit the mark. Harriet knows not only that this is happening, but how to fight it effectively. Harriet has been the tip of the spear in this fight her entire career.
Wyoming needs a representative who understands Wyoming, has a vested interest in Wyoming and has the courage to fight relentlessly against the regulations and litigation that are destroying Wyoming’s foundation and values. A vote for Harriet is a vote for quality representation.
Our founders envisioned representatives who were so tied to their state that representation would be an extension of the people. Harriet is uniquely that representative.