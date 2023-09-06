Dear Editor,
One of the lies associated with the Big Lie is the one told by evangelicals for Trump. They say, believe in Trump because only he can save America.
This is like the evangelical idea about religion—believe in Jesus because only Jesus can save your soul.
The idea of coupling one-person political salvation with one-person spiritual salvation did not start with Donald Trump. It started in England with Edward the Confessor about a thousand years ago. He co-opted the theology of the church for government.
Edward was so holy he could heal like Jesus. He regularly invited the poor masses of England to come into his presence and receive “the King’s touch.” This phenomenon helped to build up the idea that England’s kings were chosen by God to rule in castles forever.
Mr. Trump mimics the kings of England in another way by saying “I didn’t do anything wrong.” This is conspicuously close to the philosophy of monarchy in England, “The King can do no wrong.”
This “political science” of spiritual kingship has long been discredited. But don’t tell MAGA folks that. They are saved by a single leader who can do no wrong, and that is that.