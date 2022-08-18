Why Mrs. Cheney Lost – Big
From my perch about 1,900 miles away on the diagonally opposite side of the country, here’s the main reason why Liz Cheney lost her re-election big-time and did so in grand style.
It’s not that she’s a never-Trumper and voted to impeach him. And it’s not that she forgot you folks back home. I actually like and respect someone who bucks the party line now and then.
What got her shellacked is the fact that she willingly and openly is participating in an un-American kangaroo court investigation of the January 6 affair. Fine by me – look into all of that – but do it the American way – fair, square, and even handed. This is the most one-sided investigation I’ve ever seen. It harkens back to the bad old days of the McCarthy hearings in the 1950s. This is the way the KGB, East German Stasi, and the Nazi Gestapo did things.
THAT is why she will be clearing out her office in January.
I think I’m about as much a Wyoming Cowboy as she ever was and I live seven states away. As we say down here, You dance with the one that brung ya.