Do you Wyomingites have any idea at all how fortunate you are to have Liz Cheney as your representative in Washington? She is such a treasure. Mind you, I am a “liberal Democrat” but I was raised in a conservative Republican family in New Mexico. After college and moving away I found myself disagreeing with my family on issues but never on honor, ethics, truth or morals. Instead we had friendly discussions. Now my family and I don’t even speak to each other.
Liz Cheney reminds me of what my family used to be, conservative Republican. I don’t agree with her on many topics but she has integrity. She is honest and she is honorable as she took her oath to protect and defend our Constitution to heart. She is well educated. She is someone to be admired and proud of.
Consider yourselves fortunate that you have Liz Cheney and not the one I’m stuck with here in CD3 Colorado who is a high school dropout and has the maturity of a sixth grader.
Please realize how lucky you are to have Liz Cheney.
Sincerely,
Bobbi Clementi
Pueblo, Colorado 81005