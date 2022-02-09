I've been reading a story written by the New York Times about Representative Cheney. Sam Eliopoulos, a man with a Greek surname, sure has a mighty warped sense of what democracy is. Liz Cheney was elected to use her good judgment to represent the people of Wyoming -- not to do "what the people tell her to do".
I live in South Dakota. I'm no fan of Liz Cheney and I have some lingering nasty thoughts about her Dad; but being a Vietnam-era veteran and coming from a family where six of the eight siblings served our country every year from 1972 until 2012 -- Liz Cheney understands the oath that we took when we chose to serve this country -- to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That's more than I can say from the South Dakota Congressional delegation.
To put this indelicately, Liz Cheney has a pair -- it would be a damn shame if you folks let her go.
MAC McDonald
Sioux Falls SD