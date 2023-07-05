Real estate experts surveyed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have spilled the beans, revealing that the government is shackling our dreams of transforming office spaces into cozy living quarters. As we ponder the possibility of turning commercial spaces into swanky homes, let's not forget to keep our minds open to these out-of-the-box conversion ventures.
WY We Care: In 2019, our Cheyenne Chamber got down to business and conducted a housing study. Turns out, we were a whopping 3,000 homes behind the demand! Now, fast forward to 2023, and we're back at it again, conducting another study to figure out just how badly we need more housing. But fear not! We're not just twiddling our thumbs here. We're exploring some seriously cool ideas to repurpose existing structures and make the most out of what we've got. Who knows, maybe we'll crack the code and ease the housing strain in the Cheyenne Market!
What’s next: As we look ahead to the next five years, it's clear that flexible and hybrid workspaces for offsite teams are going to be all the rage.
Good old traditional office environments are going to be left feeling like outcasts with their severely underutilized square footage. But before you start dreaming of transforming those empty offices into trendy living spaces, let me give you a reality check. Converting offices into housing is no piece of cake, my friend.
It's a complex and expensive process that's not as straightforward as it may seem.
You've got physical barriers like wonky layouts and floor plan configurations to deal with.
The local government also likes to throw a wrench in the works with their zoning, permitting, and environmental regulations.
So, before you start daydreaming about turning your office cubicle into a cozy little home, brace yourself for a bumpy ride.
By the numbers: Well, it turns out that 46% of those fancy commercial real estate folks are having a hard time dealing with zoning and permits. Talk about a buzzkill for their grand plans of turning office spaces into something more exciting! Despite all the red tape, 71 % of builders and 68% of architects are getting bombarded with requests to transform those dull office spaces into something more interesting.
Here's the deal: if we can sort out this whole permitting process and make it less of a headache, we might just witness a massive influx of private sector investment in our state. We're talking about conversion projects and shiny new constructions popping up left and right. Let the entrepreneurial spirit run wild, baby!
“[First, we need] to know what the requirements are, have a reasonable timeline for approval, and a reliable outcome when requirements are met. An inefficient and unreliable permitting process adds unnecessary costs and delays to [housing] projects,” said Jason Stephen, owner of Gateway Construction, LLC.
Builders in Cheyenne are having a real headache dealing with these shifty requirements.
It's like a game of hide-and-seek, where the rules mysteriously change without warning!
These poor construction companies are going through the wringer, passing inspections and thinking they're in the clear, only to discover that some random guidelines were magically conjured up during the later stages.
Now they have to shell out extra time and money to fix what was already perfectly fine.
It's a real comedy of errors, but definitely not a laughing matter for these frustrated builders.
Go deeper: The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is kicking butt and taking names when it comes to working with local elected officials. These officials actually listen to us business folks and want to find solutions for the future. Our Chamber is all about keeping these conversations going to figure out the best dang path for Cheyenne. We're on the frontlines, baby! Working with nation-wide partners and meeting with your representatives to get the job done. Want to be in the know about what we're up to? Check out the Chamber website and prepare to have your mind blown! Or, if you're feeling chatty, give us a buzz at 307-638-3388 and let's talk about how you can be a hero in safeguarding Wyoming's future.