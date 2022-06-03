When the public radio station broadcast a Jackson Hole Symphony Orchestra performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, I settled with a T. C. Boyle novel, thinking to read as I listened. Many years ago, offered admission to the fiction-writing program he teaches, I deemed Boyle my mentor. His characters drink to excess and relentlessly chase after sex, which may speak to their author’s proclivities; still, I admire his fiction for its biting social commentary.
But I soon dropped Boyle to concentrate on listening. Here was Beethoven, washing over me in waves of elation, a sense of being at home in the world, the mystery of feeling loved. When Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy” thundered forth as chorale--Beethoven borrowed the young dramatist’s poem for his symphony--I couldn’t help wonder: How did the composer manage to write thus? In life, Ludwig van Beethoven was a deeply troubled individual.
Beethoven repeatedly fell in love with women who, in the rigid social hierarchies of his day, were all but unreachable. The short piano piece “Für Elise” tells the story. Elise’s parents would have considered Beethoven, her music teacher, their servant. (The name “van Beethoven” is a Dutch derivative that does not denote nobility.) Hence, Elise’s preordained fate would have been an arranged marriage to some minor aristocrat.
Both Beethoven and Schiller were born, and posthumously feted, not far from my second childhood home, a township in Swabia. Reflecting on this, I reviewed how I got started in America as a poet and, later, a nonfiction writer. The short answer is, a dictum arrived: You must examine your life. The gaze of someone unreachable demanded it.
He resides in North Carolina, is married and, in his professional life, surrounds himself with buxom beauties. Recalling his many nubile assistants, to this day I cannot fathom what possessed him to make eyes at me, but he did, and the gesture provoked responses that continue to surprise me. That year, fellow enrollees in an LCCC Creative Nonfiction writing class bemusedly critiqued my moon-struck soliloquies.
First off, visions kept recurring of ending the celibate state that’s been my lot for more years than I care to count. Second, I thought that passion at this late stage would attain in suitably sedate fashion. Was I in for a surprise! A child/adult duality worthy of psychoanalysis disrupted life as retiree.
Erich Fromm comes to mind, a psychoanalyst and social philosopher whose words are living legacies. After commenting that all our lives we try to achieve things, seek status and power, be productive—even love has to produce results—Fromm’s “The Art of Loving” urges us to remember
“It is possible, even desirable and, above all, pleasurable, to exercise a kind of love in which being, not consuming, plays the key role, a love in which the only thing of importance is the act of loving itself.”
That’s well and good, but the body in love is an unruly child. It screams, “I want, I want.” It rattles you with its tantrums, drives you up the wall, broadcasts desire to the four winds. It rejects celibacy, demands pleasure instead. It keeps you up nights, often in wonder, sometimes in despair. In the midst of upheaval, you're humbly grateful for the surprise of joy, forgiveness that arrives at odd moments, that unexpected empathy toward the child within. You’re at a loss what to do with the energy derived from all that. Surely this state of mind would have been familiar to Fromm also; he was, after all, married three times.
Writers, musicians, painters, sculptors often believe that creativity requires regular priming with sex and liquor. Sometimes the approach turns against the body that clamors for it. William Styron’s memoir “Darkness Visible” speaks to the point. As the author of such acclaimed works as “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” Styron’s reflections issue stark warnings. At one point his body no longer tolerated alcohol, a debilitating affliction for the novelist, his inner darkness made visible.
Listening to Beethoven I wondered at the bad hand life had dealt the composer. Painful as it must have been to love the unreachable Elise, his loss of hearing, at a time when he earned his living conducting an orchestra not unlike the Jackson Hole maestro, must have been devastating. A well-documented anecdote has him continuing with his baton after the piece was over and his musicians had fallen silent. How did he manage to transform his sorrow into celebrations of joy?
Composing the Ninth, did he glimpse principles derived from philosophy? Did he discover moments of pleasure in an otherwise tormented, solitary existence? Were his compositions far-flung decisions to love, “Für Elise” writ large, as it were, which sweep up listeners in almost cosmic forces of generosity and forgiveness? At such times, did he feel reconciled with his fate, with God, with life in general?
