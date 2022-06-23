Sometimes life hits you from both sides, and it’s all you can do not to give in to despair. Three events last week, unrelated but discouraging all, threw me for a loop.
The first one began innocuously enough, at a monthly luncheon of ag women—ranchers and farmers or wives of ranchers and farmers—in a nearby meeting hall. Together with another woman I was in charge of desserts when the club president, a neighbor, held up an article she said was published in NewsMax and well worth reading. “It’s not political,” she assured us.
Most members are dyed-in-the-wool Republicans, but not all of us. This is why, by and large, we avoid political discussions.
The article in question was written by Bill O’Reilly, a one-time Fox anchor who was replaced by Tucker Carlson after multiple allegations surfaced against O’Reilly of sexual misconduct. The name alone caused me to conclude the piece was anything but apolitical. Sure enough, it blasted Nancy Pelosi of California, long-time Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. When I glanced at it over the shoulder of a woman I know to be active in the Democratic Party, I read the byline, “Californians get what they deserve.”
That's like holding John Barrasso responsible for all Wyoming problems—and blaming Wyomingites to boot.
California has tremendous problems: annual out-of-control wildfires and terrible droughts, problems that have to do more with Senate inaction on climate change than with any lack of action in the House. The club president knows I was a long-time resident of California, where my youngest, his spouse, and two young children, live near San Francisco. They deserve our compassion, not our contempt.
I emailed the woman over whose shoulder I glanced at the article, saying we should have spoken up, and we should do so at the next meeting. She never answered. Meanwhile I’ve gotten over my peeve sufficiently to change my mind about challenging my neighbor in front of our peers. Maybe I’ll talk with her privately at some point. She and her husband will stop by in the next few days or weeks to discuss their grazing lease with me—but that, too, would be an inopportune time.
The other setback happened with my outdoors worker who, among other things, runs my riding lawnmower. One day he informed me he was undergoing “minor” surgery on his nose. In a text I asked him if it was cancerous or pre-cancerous. He confirmed it was cancerous, and besides the nose, a spot in his cheek was excised as well. “They got it all,” he return-texted, but he’ll be recovering for a couple of weeks. I’ve been doing the weed abatement on my own.
Then the painter with whom I contracted to repaint my office turned up with a bad case of Covid. The ceiling had sustained water damage last winter, when a blizzard-like snowstorm pushed snow through the soffit into the insulation, which got sodden and heavy, with the ceiling sagging so badly, when the insurance adjuster came by, he helped me brace it with a two-by-four from my basement. He fastened the piece of wood with a drill and long screws he brought up from the basement also.
It took forever for the contractor to find time to fix my ceiling. All the while my office furniture was stacked in the guest bedroom, but I was expecting my son and his wife for an overnight stay, so I ended up painting the ceiling myself. It meant a lot of trips up and down the ladder, paintbrush in hand, which ended in a swollen knee. Yes, I had an extension on the roller handle, but the corners needed to be done with a brush.
Altogether, the three events made me decide it’s time to put Windy Acres on the market. Time to downsize. Repairs and maintenance (not to mention the forbidding neighborhood) are getting too much for me.
Edith Cook worked as a translator before emigrating to California. She taught at a number of colleges and universities; as writer, she earned the Wyoming Arts Council’s Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and its Professional Development Grant. Visit her at www.edithcook.com. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the editorial stance of The Cheyenne Post.