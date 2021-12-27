Sometimes, though very rarely, we experience an individual with an uncommon generosity of mind and spirit. When this happen, our memories of the encounters will leave us with gratitude and guide us when times are dark. Such a one was Dr. Louis Tedone.
In early summer 1970 my husband and I with our two boys moved from California’s Bay Area to its central coast in rural San Luis Obispo County. A couple of months later I gave birth to our last child, also a boy, when someone mentioned Dr. Tedone. He was to prove the pediatrician whose competence, confidence, and tranquility saved my sanity whenever a child’s illness or mishap drove me to distraction. His office offered an island of calm in the midst of confusion.
The son of Jewish immigrants from Italy, Dr. Tedone became the first pediatrician in San Luis Obispo County, circa 1953. By the time we got to know him, he was a wellspring of joy to his small patients and a source of hope for their parents.
To experience an empathetic pediatrician is a luxury my parents never had. Where I grew up in postwar Soviet East Germany, we were lucky to have surviving family. Millions of men had lost their lives on battlefields across Europe and beyond while at home, their loved ones lost their lives in bombing raids. Untold physicians, and children who might have become physicians like Dr. Tedone, perished in the horrors of the Final Solution along with shopkeepers, students, housewives, Communists, Roma, Seventh Day Adventists, university professors, and other supposed “enemies of the Volk.” On our first meeting I worried over Tedone’s reaction to my German accent. If he wondered about it, he never let on.
An early visit to the pediatrician leaves me dumbfounded even today. I had brought him our nine-month-old baby, whose body was covered with tiny black dots. It couldn’t be measles, I reasoned; measles is red. It must be some other dreadful disease.
“These are from flea bites,” said the doctor.
I wanted to die right there, preferably by sinking through the floor of his office. What kind of mother was I, not to notice fleas jumping in my baby’s crib? Yes, we had a collie who liked to rest beneath the baby’s crib at night, and presumably fleas made themselves at home in her luxurious fur, but she had been with us for five years, outdoors during the day and indoors at night, and none of us ever found a flea on our skin. From Tedone I learned that some unlucky individuals, our youngest among them, attract insects much more so than most people. With distressing frequency they endure not only fleas but mosquitos, lice, horseflies, bees, and whatever else might alight on human skin.
The next mortifying encounter with the physician was when Baby Andrew had grown into a toddler of three or four. We had bought a small boat to use on a nearby lake, and one outing left the boy with huge sunburn blisters on his shoulders. Parents tend to project their own experiences into their children’s lives, but we had nothing else to go by, no nearby family to advise us. My skin rarely sunburns, and my husband’s light complexion was left unchallenged—back then he never donned a bathing suit, reluctant as he was to exhibit a body deformed by childhood polio. (He changed his mind later, after I’d bought him a swim belt.) Little Andrew bore the consequences of his parents’ ignorance. Once again guilty and ashamed, I was relieved that our doctor remained as unperturbed as if my son had come for a wellness check-up. Sunscreen use began after that incident, but it was a lesson steeped in shame for me and pain for our little one. Years later I learned that in those days people were as yet unaware that human interference with the earth’s ozone layer caused the sun’s rays to become ever more dangerous. Nevertheless, sunscreen on tender skin should have been a no-brainer.
One time, as Andy played with his brothers outside, a bee stung him on the back of his hand. “Don’t cry,” I imagine his brothers telling him. “It’s no big deal.” When next they glanced at his hand it had swollen to the size of a grapefruit, and the swelling was creeping up his arm. “We’d better show Mom,” they said and ran into the house. Mom called Dr. Tedone. “Meet me at the hospital,” he said. French Hospital was in the city of San Luis Obispo, a good twenty minutes by car, and the twenty minutes were filled with worry. It never occurred to me that the pediatrician likely had to excuse himself to a roomful of parents with babies to be checked and children to be vaccinated; I only fretted if I’d be in time to avert disaster. Dr. Tedone gave Andy the needed injection and prescribed a bee-sting kit the child had to carry with him always. Luckily, in adulthood Andy outgrew his allergy to bee venom.
Then the boy came down with pneumonia and Dr. Tedone issued his now familiar, “Meet me at the hospital.” Not only did the physician get the better of Andy’s illness, he arranged for me to stay overnight in the boy’s hospital room, a godsend for our young son.
The next home-based trauma happened while I was lugging a crate of files in the courthouse for my lawyer husband, in whose office I then worked. Ten-year-old Andy decided to shred cheese in the food processor for a taco. It seems he didn’t assemble the contraption right or failed to secure its lid; whatever the cause, the blade jumped out and sliced into his nose. Luckily his brothers were home who knew where to take him and, luckier still, the oldest owned a driver’s license and a small truck. This being 1980 and cell phones yet to come, Andy was with Dr. Tedone when word reached us in the courthouse that the physician needed our consent to stitch up Andy’s nose.
And so it went. Always Dr. Tedone acted our guardian angel.
Thirty years later, in January 2021, my oldest texted an obituary to his brothers and me with the note, “I vaguely remember him.”
“Dr. Tedone was your pediatrician many years ago,” I texted my response to the three.
Then I googled “Obituary for Louis Tedone of San Luis Obispo,” and found such messages of fondness for the physician and his family as to gladden my heart. He had reached the age of 98 and continued to practice well past retirement.
“I must have treated some 30,000 children in my lifetime,” he once said.
Next to the obituary was a photo of the man wearing glasses and a congenial smile. That smile was his gift every time I rushed into his office ashamed over some mishap I should have seen coming and taken steps to avoid.
“I’m not judging you,” the smile told me. Yet whenever I stepped into his office I thought he must deem me a pathetic case of motherhood. Today, a glance at the picture of Tedone’s smiling face invariably leaves me smiling. That smile of his blew past all my shortcomings.
Edith Cook worked as a translator before emigrating to California. She taught at a number of colleges and universities; as writer, she earned the Wyoming Arts Council’s Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and its Professional Development Grant. Visit her at www.edithcook.com. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the editorial stance of The Cheyenne Post.