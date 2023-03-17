The Governor Defends His Call for Prayers to Save the Lake at
Great Salt Lake Conference
Utah Governor Cox sought to placate public concern over the dire condition of the Great Salt Lake and the lack of meaningful action from the Utah Legislature at the Future of the Great Salt Lake Conference today. The Governor mostly steered clear of water policies or the State of Utah's failure to deliver water to the Great Salt Lake after two legislative sessions, not even addressing water or the Great Salt Lake until 19 minutes into his 25-minute speech.
When the Governor talked about the Great Salt Lake, he defended his past call for prayer to address the Great Salt Lake crisis. The Governor also asked the audience at the University of Utah to respect members of the LDS Church.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently announced a generous donation of 20,000 acre-feet of water to the Great Salt Lake. Although laudable, the Lake needs over 6 million acre-feet of water to reach the minimum level of 4,198 feet above sea level, widely considered by scientists to be the healthy water level.
The Great Salt Lake has experienced years of drought conditions and devastating upstream water diversions which has dropped Lake levels to historic low levels and generated national and international attention. Utah leaders have issued scores of media announcements to demonstrate their concern for the Lake, but after two years of propaganda only miniscule amounts of water have been delivered to the Great Salt Lake.
“Our state leaders have failed to solve the Great Salt Lake crisis because they have turned their back on meaningful solutions to put water in the Lake,” said Zachary Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council. “Lip service has no impact on the Lake. We need 6 million acre-feet of water for the Lake, not sympathy and promises,” said Frankel.
In the same conference, the Utah Speaker of the House touted recent legislative actions as a panacea for the Lake. But many Utahns are concerned the Utah Legislature took steps that hurt the Lake in the 2023 Legislature by passing several harmful bills like HB 513, HB 491 and SB 277, which collectively make it easier for Utah to dike the shrinking Great Salt Lake, secretly acquire water for new water diversions, and transfer water from farms to new urban development.
The Great Salt Lake has declined so dramatically over the past two decades that even this year’s larger than normal snowpack won’t provide enough water to return the Lake to healthy levels. Utah would need many similarly wet winters in a row to raise Great Salt Lake levels back to a healthy level, which is unlikely because of the worsening effects of climate change.
Two pieces of legislation that were popular among many Lake advocates were quickly voted down by the Utah Legislature. HB286 would have dedicated ~$300 million over five years to raising water levels at the Great Salt Lake but never got a committee hearing.
A second piece of legislation, SCR6, would have set a minimum target elevation for the Great Salt Lake at 4,198 feet above sea level, which has been widely supported by a range of lake scientists as the minimum healthy level to avoid habitat loss and air quality disaster affecting lakeshore residents across four counties. The Great Salt Lake Strike Team – a nonpartisan group of scientists, policy experts, and officials from state agencies dedicated to informing Utah’s elected officials on Great Salt Lake issues – explicitly endorsed setting an elevation goal.
Yet when Governor Cox was asked about SCR6, he said, “This is a policy thing that doesn’t change anything.” Referring to the bill’s failure in the legislature, the Governor said, “It didn’t pass. I don’t care. It’s fine. Whatever.”
"Utahns don’t have time for excuses and false solutions,” said Maria Archibald, the Lands and Water Programs Coordinator for the Utah Chapter of the Sierra Club. “The data is in, and the science is clear: we need water to the Great Salt Lake, and we need it quickly. Yet Governor Cox and the Utah legislature continue to strike down meaningful legislation and support additional and potentially devastating water diversions. Protecting public health and Utah’s future should be the priority of the state, not continuing to bank roll harmful and pollutive industries.”
The sad reality is that any gains made in Lake levels this year are, at best, temporary. Utah is one of our nation’s highest per person municipal water users, and we regularly divert more water away from the Great Salt Lake than is sustainable. Without significant and immediate action from our state’s elected leaders to finally address our systemic water wasting woes, we are likely to see the long-term decline of the Lake continue in the years to come. This will not only lead to an ecological catastrophe, but a public health and economic crisis as well.
The Speaker presented information stating that 174,000 acre-feet of water was saved on Utah’s farms. However, every indication is that none of this water was delivered to the Great Salt Lake. When questioned about what guarantees exist to get this water to the Lake, the Speaker dodged the question.
“Science has demonstrated the primary cause of the lake drying up is not the drought or the climate crisis, but diverting the lake's inflow. Alfalfa receives two-thirds of all that diverted water. Utah has a decision to make. We can grow a lot of alfalfa, let the lake disappear, and live in a toxic dust bowl, or we can buy out alfalfa farmers. It's an easy, straight forward choice, but so far our lawmakers refuse to make the right choice,” said Brian Moench, M.D., President of the Board of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.
Numerous other scientists and presenters at the Future of the Great Salt Lake conference made clear that raising Great Salt Lake levels is the most effective way to avert cataclysmic dust events that could significantly degrade the air quality for the vast majority of Utah residents. By failing to address the underlying cause of the Lake’s diminishing water levels, Utah’s elected officials continue to show they won’t put forth the effort necessary to prevent toxic particulates from wafting toward communities along the Wasatch Front.
"It is abundantly clear what needs to be done. It's been explicitly laid out, with the backing of data. I'm disappointed and shocked to see that so much effort has been invested by scientists, academics, professionals, and community organizers in Utah, yet legislators continue to rely on excuses. As a young person who faces the side effects of a shrinking lake disproportionately, it's a slap in the face to see legislators prioritize politics over my future,” said Muskan Walia, a youth organizer with Utah Youth Environmental Solutions.