The fifth week of the 67th General Session came to a close this week. We are marking a month of work by both chambers focused on Wyoming families, investing in Wyoming people and promoting economic development and diversification.
The House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate passed their versions of the budget bill on Friday, February 3. HB0001, also known as the supplemental budget bill, focuses on the pocketbook and kitchen table issues affecting Wyoming’s hardworking men and women.
The House and Senate versions of the supplemental budget bill are remarkably close when it comes to dollar amounts. Both the House and Senate versions save almost twice as much as they spend, with $1 billion in savings and about $515 million in spending. The Senate’s bill outspends the House slightly, by about $1.5 million. The Senate version of the budget bill allocates less to health care and $28 million to property tax relief. There are disagreements about where the savings go and what to spend it on, but the budget bills reflect a Wyoming Legislature fully aware of the volatility of state revenue and the need to balance present and future needs.
Summaries of a few key bills follow:
SF0013 Bar and grill liquor license phaseout -This bill increases the number of bar and grill licenses available for cities and towns starting in 2023 and eliminates the statutory caps on the number that could be granted. The bill also contains provisions to include entertainment licenses, meaning that 60% of the revenue brought in by a business with a bar and grill liquor license could be from the grill and entertainment or one of the two. Only 40% would have to be generated by bar sales. This bill was amended in third reading to keep the statutory liquor license caps, then passed the House. I support keeping the statutory caps because having a venue to buy liquor on every corner in our communities is not a good public policy. This bill passed the Senate and House and has been received for concurrence.
SF0078 Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools – This bill passed unanimously out of the House. The bill requires the Department of Workforce Services to provide information to high school students in Wyoming on apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs that may be available to them as a different pathway for additional education.
SF0017 - Off-road recreational vehicles-safety and insurance - This bill requires off-road vehicles to have horns, mufflers, mirrors, and proof of liability insurance at a minimum of
$25,000 if the vehicle will be operated on a public road right-of-way, street, road or highway. There is an exception for ORVs operating in road rights-of-way for agricultural purposes.
HB0188 - Wolf depredation compensation -This bill restored a program for livestock producers who experience wolf depredation on their animals in Wyoming’s predator zone. Producers could seek compensation from a fund administered by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. This program would be available for three years. This bill passed the House.
HB0222 Colorado River Advisory Committee- This measure passed the House this week without amendments. This past summer, after reservoirs on the Colorado River reached historic lows, the director of the Bureau of Reclamation told a congressional committee that the Colorado River Basin states needed to find 2-4 million acre-ft of water savings to protect the levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The federal government is beginning a NEPA analysis of potential actions. This permanent advisory committee helps give a voice and a seat at the decision-making table for Wyoming’s water users on any actions that the federal or state governments may consider with respect to the Colorado River.
HB152 - Life is a Human Right Act- This bill passed Wednesday on 3rd Reading. This bill would ban all abortions in Wyoming except in cases of death or severe injury risks to the mother. Last year, the Legislature passed the abortion trigger ban, which bans abortion in Wyoming with some exceptions. That trigger law is currently working through the courts. HB152 House floor debate has focused on various provisions of the bill and whether or not they are constitutional. The concerns that arose include a separation of powers issue between the legislative and judicial branches which authorizes legislators to intervene in court challenges against the law. Another concern is the reliance on the religious clauses of our state constitution to ban abortion. HB152 this session as passed would repeal the existing trigger ban law if it’s found unconstitutional by the court in the current litigation. Due to these unconstitutional issues, HB152 may be held up in court like the original trigger bill is now.