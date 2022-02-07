In “Mending Wall” Robert Frost repeats a line from Benjamin Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanack: “Good fences make good neighbors” but asks, “Why do they make good neighbors?” (italics Frost’s). The poet offers no answers to his question, merely observing that the stone wall between his neighbor’s property and his own seems superfluous.
Furthermore, Frost doesn’t inquire into neighborliness. For a woman living alone, the question takes on an immediacy the poet could afford to ignore. Granted, we all should keep our critters from bothering the neighbors, but being a good neighbor does not end with a good fence, far from it. Neighborliness asks for good will, reciprocity, and the exchange of services. It requires prudent decisions, an investment of time, and the overlooking of small irritants.
My acreage near Wheatland, acquired in 2004, came in the form of a wheat farm. I invested in it because my son thought it prudent, while in Rome, to do as the Romans do; here, he raised a herd of cows. He was the state’s veterinarian and worked with the Wyoming Livestock Board, which consists of ranchers appointed by the governor. Walter needed winter pasture for his livestock, and the wheat farm fit the bill.
“Winter grazing doesn’t hurt the seedlings,” the farmer selling the acreage said as he showed us the new sprouts of October. He explained that wheat was a form of grass that went dormant in winter, and that the farming method for winter wheat was “dry-land” farming, i.e., without irrigation. He said he would sharecrop the fields for a few years and then retire, at which point I would be on my own. A deal was struck.
Every spring, when it was time to take the cows off the land and haul them to their summer range, they were herded a mile down the road and run through my neighbors’ loading chute. Usually his brother Andy, with whom he’d invested jointly in the herd, flew in from California to help. On horseback the two drove the herd, joined by the ranching neighbors on their ATVs. To reciprocate, Walter lent a hand with vaccinating the ranchers’ cows at round-up, at which time I tagged along, bearing potato salad and a tailgate dessert. Cheyenne was my home then, where I looked after my kindergartner granddaughter before and after school.
Together with some interested farmers, I began to lobby for laws permitting the raising of hemp in Wyoming. My daughter-in-law, an attorney with Legislative Services, passed on pointers on how to petition lawmakers. Inasmuch as my acreage lacks the groundwater to irrigate a crop like sugar beets, my long-term focus was on raising hemp.
A few years later, having accepted out-of-state job offers too good to refuse, my son and spouse sold their cows and packed up their daughter. My days of grandparent duty having ended, I built a house on my Wheatland acreage. Climate change and other factors have rendered the fields devoid of wheat. They are reverting to grassland, not prairie exactly; still, pronghorn and mule deer love to graze them. Grassland birds like meadowlarks and goldfinches are multiplying. So are prairie dogs and the badgers and coyotes that eat them.
These days my ranching neighbors hold a grazing lease for their cows. When I need something done that I can’t accomplish on my own, I ask them for a favor. “When we can work it in,” they tell me—and they do work it in. Ranch work comes first, of course, which is understood. The costs of the favors are deducted from the grazing fees I collect from them.
A woman rancher has an easement on a road leading to her rangeland. One time we chatted by the gate where I was cutting weeds as she drove by. She stopped and mentioned, the county had dug up several heaps of gravel on her property but left it unused. “They paid me for it but decided it wasn’t good enough for road maintenance,” she said.
“I could use some gravel to build up my driveway,” I said. Another deal was in the making when I said to my neighbors that my driveway turned muddy whenever it rained.
“We need gravel for our roads,” they said.
“She’ll sell us the gravel for a few dollars per ton,” I said. “It beats ordering from an excavation company.”
Soon the ranchers carried loads of gravel in a dump truck that holds about five tons per load. They left three of four truckloads in my driveway. A week later they arrived with their skip-steer and spread it. The gravel’s cost, and the neighbors’ deduction from their grazing fees, were bargains compared to the alternative.
Neighborliness—reciprocity—isn’t confined to neighbors. Last October a handful of pronghorn hunters were my guests, two of them my sons, one a college-kid grandson. Two others were men my sons and I have known since they were in second grade. When they weren’t roaming the fields or cutting and processing their harvest in the garage, they ate three hefty meals a day, watched football games, sipped beer, played cards or dominoes, loaded my washing machine with muddied overalls, and slept downstairs in cots I was glad to provide. In exchange they helped with chores and left antelope cuts in my freezer. They gave me the landowner's coupons that document their harvest and I submitted these to Wyoming Game & Fish for modest redemption fees; it’s how the agency keeps track of what has been harvested.
Reciprocity may be a form of enlightened self-interest; as such, it is a poor cousin to the selfless love exemplified by the biblical parables. Still, even though reciprocity fails to equate with the Judeo-Christian edict to “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” it permits me, a woman no longer young, to enjoy my place on the high plains of Wyoming.
Edith Cook worked as a translator before emigrating to California. She taught at a number of colleges and universities; as writer, she earned the Wyoming Arts Council’s Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and its Professional Development Grant. Visit her at www.edithcook.com. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the editorial stance of The Cheyenne Post.