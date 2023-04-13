The next big thing from the makers of 5-hour ENERGY products is here. As the makers of the pioneering energy shot, the company is excited to introduce 5-hour ENERGY drink, a 16-ounce carbonated beverage. It’s available in convenience stores and from online retailers.
There have been some colossal questions about this large can, such as what’s in it and when to have one. Fortunately, we’ve got the answers.
How much caffeine is in the carbonated 5-hour ENERGY drink?
There is no need to worry that the 16-ounce can contains eight energy shots or a huge amount of caffeine. Many will be shocked to learn that the caffeine in a 5-hour ENERGY drink is only 230 mg, comparable to what’s in a 12-ounce cup of premium coffee.
The most popular energy drinks contain about 80 mg of caffeine in every 8-ounce drink, more than a third less than a standard cup of coffee. There are some 16-ounce energy drinks that contain up to 300 mg of caffeine.
What are the ingredients?
Each 5-hour ENERGY drink contains the same proprietary extra strength energy blend from the original 2-ounce shot, plus 16 ounces of carbonated refreshment. The patented 5-hour ENERGY formula is designed to help you feel energized and alert for hours. Every 5-hour ENERGY product contains a blend of essential B vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and caffeine.
Each 5-hour ENERGY product contains a special blend of vitamins B6, B12 and B3 (niacin). Vitamin B6 plays a key role in the production of amino acids, the building blocks of protein. Vitamin B12 helps to process carbohydrates into energy. Niacin, or Vitamin B3, is important for converting fats, proteins, carbohydrates into energy.
The energy blend also includes tyrosine and phenylalanine. These amino acids help transmit nerve impulses to the brain and enhance alertness.
When to have a 5-hour ENERGY drink
There’s almost never a wrong time to have a 16-ounce 5-hour ENERGY drink. The best time to have one is whenever you’re thirsty and tired! If coffee doesn’t do it for you anymore or you aren’t a morning person, try it when you first wake up.
Also try it:
- After lunch, because that 2:30 Feeling® is real. Research has shown that more than 70% of people will hit a wall after lunch.
- You can reach for a 5-hour ENERGY drink whenever you need a boost or a feeling of alertness.
The makers of 5-hour ENERGY drink know that your days are long. The carbonated 5-hour ENERGY drink is designed to sip — or gulp — and go with you throughout your long day.
Available in Six Bold Flavors
Unlike other popular energy drinks, there is zero sugar and no calories in the 5-hour ENERGY drink. So, it’s diet-friendly. The bubbly beverage can be found in convenience store coolers in six bold flavors:
- Berry. This classic flavor provides a slightly sweet taste that’s not too heavy.
- Watermelon. This smooth, yet crisp flavor will remind you of a sweet summer treat with a boost of thirst-quenching power.
- Grape. This flavor will remind you of a taste you know so well — with a little something extra.
- OrangeSicle. Reminiscent of a summery dessert, OrangeSicle flavor combines the juicy taste of ripe oranges and creamy vanilla.
- Pineapple Splash. Go on vacation with Pineapple Splash; it’s a sweet slice of pineapple flavor with a splash of coconut.
- Tropical Burst. Based on the popular energy shot, this combines the flavors of pineapple and apricot for a taste of the tropics.
Not sure which flavor to try? Two variety packs are available on Amazon: the Original Variety Pack features Berry, Grape and Watermelon flavor in a 12-pack. The 12-count Tropical Variety Pack features OrangeSicle, Pineapple Splash and Tropical Burst flavors.
Find 5-hour ENERGY drink
Unlike the shot, fans won’t find the 5-hour ENERGY drink on convenience store counters. The drink is available in the refrigerated section at select retailers. The store locator on 5-hourENERGY.com will help you find the drink in a store near you.
All six bold flavors can also be shipped direct to your door. Order them online from Amazon or 5-hourENERGY.com.