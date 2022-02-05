Basketball photo

Buffalo 56, Wheatland 23

Campbell County 84, Cheyenne South 44

Casper Natrona 51, Evanston 34

Cheyenne Central 38, Sheridan 34

Cheyenne East 76, Casper Kelly Walsh 51

Cody 51, Star Valley 29

Douglas 78, Rawlins 28

Encampment 43, Hanna-Elk Mountain 18

Hulett 54, Midwest 34

Lander 49, Lyman 33

Lingle-Fort Laramie 44, Lusk 38

Mountain View 38, Big Piney 21

Newcastle 53, Big Horn 6

Pinedale 53, Lovell 40

Powell 35, Kemmerer 21

Riverton 38, Jackson Hole 25

Rock River 32, Guernsey-Sunrise 15

Rocky Mountain 59, Tongue River 27

Southeast 33, Glenrock 15

St. Stephens 56, Riverside 47

Sundance 46, Wright 34

Thunder Basin 59, Laramie 49

Upton 40, Kaycee 26

Worland 40, Thermopolis 29

Wyoming Indian 67, Greybull 22

