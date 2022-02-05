Buffalo 56, Wheatland 23
Campbell County 84, Cheyenne South 44
Casper Natrona 51, Evanston 34
Cheyenne Central 38, Sheridan 34
Cheyenne East 76, Casper Kelly Walsh 51
Cody 51, Star Valley 29
Douglas 78, Rawlins 28
Encampment 43, Hanna-Elk Mountain 18
Hulett 54, Midwest 34
Lander 49, Lyman 33
Lingle-Fort Laramie 44, Lusk 38
Mountain View 38, Big Piney 21
Newcastle 53, Big Horn 6
Pinedale 53, Lovell 40
Powell 35, Kemmerer 21
Riverton 38, Jackson Hole 25
Rock River 32, Guernsey-Sunrise 15
Rocky Mountain 59, Tongue River 27
Southeast 33, Glenrock 15
St. Stephens 56, Riverside 47
Sundance 46, Wright 34
Thunder Basin 59, Laramie 49
Upton 40, Kaycee 26
Worland 40, Thermopolis 29
Wyoming Indian 67, Greybull 22
