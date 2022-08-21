The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team made a valiant effort in the second half of their match with #12 Snow College on Friday afternoon, but fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Badgers to open the season.
The Golden Eagles trailed 3-0 going into the second half, but quickly trimmed the deficit with a pair of goals, one on a free kick by Christian Nunez and a second on a penalty kick taken by Daniel Barajas, in the first 15 minutes thanks to an increase in pressure in the attacking half.
The Badgers would answer by way of their own penalty kick to make it 4-2.
A free kick taken by Daniel Barajas from just outside the 18 would result in a third goal to bring LCCC to within one at 4-3.
Snow would see a man sent off with 12 minutes to go, but despite keeping the ball in the attacking half for the majority of the remaining time, the Golden Eagles couldn’t get a quality look and would fall by that final.
The road trip continues for LCCC on Saturday, when they go north to Price, UT for a match with Utah State – Eastern at 1:00 pm.