The Laramie County Community College volleyball team was on the road in McCook on Saturday wrapping up their opening tournament of the year with matches against the host McCook Community College Indians and the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors.

Match 1 – McCook CC 3 LCCC 0 – 19-25,19-25, 12-25

The Golden Eagles came a little slow in the first set of the day, but after finding themselves in an early hole at 10-5, they would win nine of the next 12 points to take a 14-13 lead midway through. McCook rallied back to regain the lead at 15-14 and would hold off LCCC for a 25-19 victory.

Set two was another story for the Golden Eagles in how they started. An early push gave them a 5-1 edge, but McCook would pick up their intensity after a timeout, and even the match at five. The two sides were back and forth until the Indians found their top lineup late once again and edged out the Golden Eagles 25-19 again.

Head Coach Zach Shaver said he liked the early aggression by his offense, but McCook did a good job of returning it to them late in the sets to pull away.

“We were in rhythm, and I think we just got a little frustrated with ourselves when they applied pressure and that was the difference at the end of each set.”

The early morning wrapped up in a three-set sweep after the Golden Eagles couldn’t capitalize on another early lead after jumping out to a 3-1 edge. By the midway point of the set, McCook was leading 15-9, and the Golden Eagles were outscored 10-3 the rest of the way.

“I thought we learned lessons from that going into the next match,” Shaver said.

Match 2 – LCCC 3 Dodge City CC 1 – 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16

The Golden Eagles bounced back well from the opening match loss to McCook and began to take control of their match with Dodge City early, taking their first lead at 3-2 and never looking back in the opening set. The lead swelled in the middle of the set thanks to a six-point run on the serve of Demi Stauffenberg to make it 18-12. The Conquistadors tried to make a late run, but after a kill, Rigan McInerney served out the final two points of the set for a 25-18 win.

Shaver said the match really was a good example of the way he wants the team to play.

“Our game plan is just to keep applying pressure to teams and getting them frustrated and into situations where they make errors and then take advantage of the chances that we have to score.”

Dodge City tried to increase the pressure on LCCC in set two by running out to a 6-2 advantage. The Golden Eagles wouldn’t buckle, winning six of the next seven to take their first lead at 8-7. The lead was up to four by the midway point of the match and despite a late push by the Conquistadors to trim the lead to two, Laramie County closed out the 25-21 set win.

A big help late was the play of Brooke Parker, who found more opportunities to include herself in the offense while still distributing the ball around.

“I think there were just more opportunities for her today,” Shaver said. “That’s definitely part of our gameplan. We want to have three hitters at the net even if it’s our setter.”

The Golden Eagles kept the momentum up in the start of the third set, winning seven of the first 10 to jump out to an early lead. Dodge City would not go quietly, bounding back to take their first lead at 9-8. The lead would build to 16-13 before the Golden Eagles picked up five straight from Stauffenberg serves to regain the lead at 18-16. The Conquistadors' defense stood up to force some long rallies and they retook the lead to end the third set 25-22 to stay alive going to the fourth set.

Both teams would trade points to make the score 6-6 in the early fourth set before a seven-point run by the Golden Eagles gave them room to breathe at 13-6. That would prove to be enough and LCCC cruised to a 25-16 victory to close out the match in four sets.

The weekend tournament showed strong play from the Golden Eagles offensive trio of Staufenberg, McInerney, and McKenzie Earl who will be big keys as the season continues for the Golden Eagles.

“Those are our three pin hitters, and so they are probably going to touch the ball the most,” Shaver said. “For them to be consistent and smart in their ball contacts was important.”