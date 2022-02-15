Wyoming has gone from being picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference to playing this week with a rare national ranking.

Second-year coach Jeff Linder is hoping that the “No. 22” by his team’s name will be the only change for the Cowboys when they visit New Mexico on Tuesday and host Air Force on Saturday as part of the week’s AP Top 25 schedule.

“It’s good to have validation,” Linder said in an interview with The Associated Press. “You’d much rather be ranked than not ranked. … In this day and age, it’s a daily conversation with your team about not falling victim to the hype, the poison, of social media.

“Just knowing how we got there, I mean, there wasn’t a lot of people patting us on the back in September, October, November, December. We just kept putting in the work.”

Tied for eighth in the league’s preseason picks, Wyoming (21-3, 10-1 MWC) had won just 17 games combined in the two seasons before Linder's arrival. Now, they've lost just once since falling to No. 3 Arizona and Stanford from the Pac-12 in December.

The Cowboys entered the week ranked No. 22 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (113.6 points per 100 possessions) behind sophomore Graham Ike and fifth-year senior Hunter Maldonado.

The 6-foot-9 Ike, part of Linder’s first recruiting class, is averaging 20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53%. The 6-7 Maldonado is averaging 19.6 points while shooting 52%, and he's ranking fifth nationally with 6.3 assists.

Monday’s poll marked the first time the Cowboys have been ranked since spending a week at No. 25 in January 2015. Before that, Wyoming was last ranked during the 1987-88 season, when a team led by future NBA players Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner spent three weeks at No. 5 before finishing at No. 13.

That 26-win team fell in a first-round shootout to Loyola Marymount in the NCAA Tournament, and Wyoming has been back only twice since, most recently in 2015 under Larry Shyatt.

“Those are special teams and rightfully so, they’re still talked about to this day because of what they’ve done,” Linder said. “As our guys know, we haven’t done anything yet. ... Hopefully in time we earn the right to be mentioned in the same name as those great Wyoming teams that have come before us.”